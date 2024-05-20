Food authority discarded 250litres adulterated milk, 100 kg rotten chicken

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority’s teams on Monday conducted raids in Peshawar, Charsadda and Lower Dir and seized 250 litres of adulterated milk and 100 kg rotten chicken meat.

The spokesman of food authority said that during checking on Peshawar Motorway Toll Plaza, the teams identified 250 litres of adulterated milk and 100 kg of substandard chicken being transported through a vehicle and discarded the items while a heavy fine was imposed on the accused.

Similarly, the Food safety team of Charsadda raided a warehouse and seized more than 300 litres of counterfeit drinks and seized the go-down while legal action was initiated under Food Safety Act.

In Lower Dir, the team recovered and discarded 25 litres of expired beverages and imposed fines on owners of Tandoor, juice shops and hotels over unhygienic conditions.

DG Food Authority Wasif Saeed directed the teams to remain vigilant and strictly check the vehicle transporting food items to KP.

