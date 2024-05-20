Open Menu

Food Authority Discarded 250litres Adulterated Milk, 100 Kg Rotten Chicken

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Food authority discarded 250litres adulterated milk, 100 kg rotten chicken

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority’s teams on Monday conducted raids in Peshawar, Charsadda and Lower Dir and seized 250 litres of adulterated milk and 100 kg rotten chicken meat.

The spokesman of food authority said that during checking on Peshawar Motorway Toll Plaza, the teams identified 250 litres of adulterated milk and 100 kg of substandard chicken being transported through a vehicle and discarded the items while a heavy fine was imposed on the accused.

Similarly, the Food safety team of Charsadda raided a warehouse and seized more than 300 litres of counterfeit drinks and seized the go-down while legal action was initiated under Food Safety Act.

In Lower Dir, the team recovered and discarded 25 litres of expired beverages and imposed fines on owners of Tandoor, juice shops and hotels over unhygienic conditions.

DG Food Authority Wasif Saeed directed the teams to remain vigilant and strictly check the vehicle transporting food items to KP.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Motorway Fine Vehicle Charsadda Dir

Recent Stories

Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is

Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is

40 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi ..

Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi March cases

47 minutes ago
 Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heat ..

Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab

3 hours ago
 Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over P ..

Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations

3 hours ago
 Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in hel ..

Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

1 day ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

2 days ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

2 days ago
 UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah sinc ..

UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan