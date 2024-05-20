Open Menu

Turkish FM Calls On COAS, Lauds Pakistan Army's Role In Regional Peace, Stability

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2024 | 02:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan paid a visit to Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir on Monday and commended the Pakistan Army's role in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest came under discussion, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Both sides expressed their satisfaction with the deep-rooted relations between the two countries, founded on a historic, cultural, and religious bonds.

