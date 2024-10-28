Open Menu

Govt Employees In KPK Protesting For Salaries: Azma Bokhari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2024 | 10:24 PM

Govt employees in KPK protesting for salaries: Azma Bokhari

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that universities are shutting down in KPK due to lack of funds

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that universities are shutting down in KPK due to lack of funds.

She said the people of the 'Fitna Party' are dreaming of hospitals going bankrupt in Punjab. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, government employees can be seen protesting daily over unpaid salaries, she added.

Azma said new hospitals are being built in Punjab, and renovations of existing hospitals are underway. Work has already begun on Punjab’s first cancer hospital, while a cardiology hospital in Sargodha is in progress, she said and added that the construction of PIC-2 in Lahore will also commence soon. She expressed these views in response to a statement by Barrister Saif.

She remarked that a person sitting in Peshawar seems to think that government hospitals in Punjab are going bankrupt, which is quite absurd. People from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are still receiving treatment in Punjab’s hospitals. Those incompetent individuals who cannot provide basic facilities like health, education, and infrastructure in their own province point fingers at Punjab, she said and added these people have become blind, mute, and deaf in their hatred for the Sharif family.

The Information Minister stated that action will be taken against anyone, including those from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, who breaks the law. The miscreants will not be treated with kid gloves. She said no developmental projects or new initiatives are happening in KPK, which is why there is no need for advertisements for tenders. She added that in Punjab, new public welfare projects are introduced every week, and promoting it is a legal requirement.

Azma Bokhari asked, for 11 years, what changes or revolutions have been brought to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa? People there are forced to travel in dollies, she said and added that instead of constantly raising finger on Maryam Nawaz, hold your Chief Minister accountable for his performance in KPK. She said Maryam Nawaz is addressing both air and political pollution at the same time. She asked who would be accountable for the absurdities and political filth that PTI had spread. Constantly badmouthing Maryam Nawaz cannot hide the incompetence of KPK Chief Minister, she concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Education Punjab Sargodha Progress Same Cancer Family From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for re ..

Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stabili ..

2 minutes ago
 No let-up in Israeli military attacks in Gaza, sit ..

No let-up in Israeli military attacks in Gaza, situation only getting worse: UN

2 minutes ago
 Hungary's Orban in Georgia after disputed election ..

Hungary's Orban in Georgia after disputed elections: broadcaster

2 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of two persons' killing in Raiwin ..

IGP takes notice of two persons' killing in Raiwind

19 minutes ago
 PTI founder availing all required facilities in ja ..

PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Musadiq

19 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan

ATC extends interim bail of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan

19 minutes ago
EU envoy meets PA Speaker

EU envoy meets PA Speaker

24 minutes ago
 October 5 protest: ATC sends two PTI workers to ja ..

October 5 protest: ATC sends two PTI workers to jail on judicial remand

24 minutes ago
 KP Govt directs inquiry into factory inferno

KP Govt directs inquiry into factory inferno

24 minutes ago
 Lawyers can bring positive changes in society thro ..

Lawyers can bring positive changes in society through advocacy: Governor

24 minutes ago
 Carbon cuts 'miles short' of 2030 goal: UN

Carbon cuts 'miles short' of 2030 goal: UN

3 minutes ago
 Pak envoy lauds Pakistani exhibitors for high-qual ..

Pak envoy lauds Pakistani exhibitors for high-quality products at Beauty World M ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan