Govt Employees In KPK Protesting For Salaries: Azma Bokhari
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2024 | 10:24 PM
Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that universities are shutting down in KPK due to lack of funds
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that universities are shutting down in KPK due to lack of funds.
She said the people of the 'Fitna Party' are dreaming of hospitals going bankrupt in Punjab. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, government employees can be seen protesting daily over unpaid salaries, she added.
Azma said new hospitals are being built in Punjab, and renovations of existing hospitals are underway. Work has already begun on Punjab’s first cancer hospital, while a cardiology hospital in Sargodha is in progress, she said and added that the construction of PIC-2 in Lahore will also commence soon. She expressed these views in response to a statement by Barrister Saif.
She remarked that a person sitting in Peshawar seems to think that government hospitals in Punjab are going bankrupt, which is quite absurd. People from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are still receiving treatment in Punjab’s hospitals. Those incompetent individuals who cannot provide basic facilities like health, education, and infrastructure in their own province point fingers at Punjab, she said and added these people have become blind, mute, and deaf in their hatred for the Sharif family.
The Information Minister stated that action will be taken against anyone, including those from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, who breaks the law. The miscreants will not be treated with kid gloves. She said no developmental projects or new initiatives are happening in KPK, which is why there is no need for advertisements for tenders. She added that in Punjab, new public welfare projects are introduced every week, and promoting it is a legal requirement.
Azma Bokhari asked, for 11 years, what changes or revolutions have been brought to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa? People there are forced to travel in dollies, she said and added that instead of constantly raising finger on Maryam Nawaz, hold your Chief Minister accountable for his performance in KPK. She said Maryam Nawaz is addressing both air and political pollution at the same time. She asked who would be accountable for the absurdities and political filth that PTI had spread. Constantly badmouthing Maryam Nawaz cannot hide the incompetence of KPK Chief Minister, she concluded.
Recent Stories
Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stabili ..
No let-up in Israeli military attacks in Gaza, situation only getting worse: UN
Hungary's Orban in Georgia after disputed elections: broadcaster
IGP takes notice of two persons' killing in Raiwind
PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Musadiq
ATC extends interim bail of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan
EU envoy meets PA Speaker
October 5 protest: ATC sends two PTI workers to jail on judicial remand
KP Govt directs inquiry into factory inferno
Lawyers can bring positive changes in society through advocacy: Governor
Carbon cuts 'miles short' of 2030 goal: UN
Pak envoy lauds Pakistani exhibitors for high-quality products at Beauty World M ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stability: Federal Minister ..2 minutes ago
-
Teams going every house to administer anti-polio drops to children: AC2 minutes ago
-
IGP takes notice of two persons' killing in Raiwind19 minutes ago
-
PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Musadiq19 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan19 minutes ago
-
EU envoy meets PA Speaker24 minutes ago
-
October 5 protest: ATC sends two PTI workers to jail on judicial remand24 minutes ago
-
KP Govt directs inquiry into factory inferno24 minutes ago
-
Lawyers can bring positive changes in society through advocacy: Governor24 minutes ago
-
Pak envoy lauds Pakistani exhibitors for high-quality products at Beauty World Middle East 202424 minutes ago
-
Dengue awareness rally held40 minutes ago
-
ATC sends 86 accused, including PTI MPAs, police personnel on judicial remand12 minutes ago