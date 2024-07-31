Open Menu

Govt Focuses On Preservation Of Wildlife: MNA

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2024 | 11:24 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Bilal Azhar Kayani on Wednesday said that Punjab government is focusing on preservation of wildlife.

The provincial government has already taken steps to protect the national birds from killing and illegal hunting, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about vanishing of national birds like "Chakor" from this region, he said strict laws are available here to check illegal hunting or killing the birds.

To another question about number games of PTI in Punjab, he said that PTI should avoid dreaming in the day light.

He said that there is no threat to Punjab and the Center from the PTI reserved seats. He made it clear that the incumbent government would complete its constitutional tenure with success.

