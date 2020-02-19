UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Following Guidelines To Come Out From FATF List By June: Ramesh

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 11:30 PM

Govt following guidelines to come out from FATF list by June: Ramesh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :The present government was following the guidelines to come out from Financial Action Task Force (FATF), list by June this year.

These view were expressed by Member National Assembly (MNA), Dr Ramesh Kumar while talking to a news channel programme.

India had been trying to make false propaganda against Pakistan, he said adding that we had taken solid steps for satisfying the stakeholders dealing FATF.

Appreciating Pakistan's foreign policy, Dr Ramesh Kumar said the credit went to leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, due to which, the world high dignitaries and United Nations Secretary General visited Pakistan.

He said the world leaders had started listening the point of view of our country. The MNA said that incumbent government was making all-out efforts to strengthen economic and other sectors.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World United Nations June Financial Action Task Force From Government

Recent Stories

President of US Institute of Peace Nancy Lindborg ..

1 minute ago

Eat fruit, vegetables for better memory, healthy h ..

1 minute ago

Consultative process with stakeholders continuing ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan has completed journey from 'terrorism to ..

1 minute ago

Absence of state apparatus from meeting annoys PAC ..

1 minute ago

DUPHAT to offer deep insights into pharmaceutical ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.