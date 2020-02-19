Govt following guidelines to come out from FATF list by June: Ramesh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :The present government was following the guidelines to come out from Financial Action Task Force (FATF), list by June this year.

These view were expressed by Member National Assembly (MNA), Dr Ramesh Kumar while talking to a news channel programme.

India had been trying to make false propaganda against Pakistan, he said adding that we had taken solid steps for satisfying the stakeholders dealing FATF.

Appreciating Pakistan's foreign policy, Dr Ramesh Kumar said the credit went to leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, due to which, the world high dignitaries and United Nations Secretary General visited Pakistan.

He said the world leaders had started listening the point of view of our country. The MNA said that incumbent government was making all-out efforts to strengthen economic and other sectors.