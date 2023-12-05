Govt, ILO to forge collaborative path to enhance social justice, decent work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Jawad Sohrab Malik held a meeting with Assistant Director-General & Regional Director, International Labour Organization (ILO) Ms. Chihoko Asada-Miyakawa here at the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis on Tuesday.

Jawad Sohrab Malik reaffirmed the commitment of the Government of Pakistan to the Global Coalition for Social Justice and Accelerator on Jobs and Social Protection along with its dedication to the shared goal of ensuring Decent Work for all, said a press release.

He emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to achieve this objective, highlighting the need for a comprehensive approach.

He commended the ILO's initiatives, particularly its efforts towards the national skills passport, said a press release.

SAPM reiterated his commitment to supporting the scaling of this initiative and emphasized the significance of human capital development and skills training for women to address gender disparities faced by them during work.

During the meeting, Ms. Chihoko Asada-Miyakawa expressed interest in assisting the Government of Pakistan in developing a national roadmap for safe, fair, and inclusive labour migration.

Recognizing the pivotal role of labour migration in today's globalized world, both parties underscored their commitment to creating an environment that protects the rights and well-being of workers.

She praised the Government of Pakistan's dedication and stressed the importance of building robust partnerships to effectively address challenges and capitalize on opportunities in the realm of labour migration.

Reflecting the shared vision of the Government of Pakistan and the ILO, this collaborative endeavour marks a pivotal step towards fostering social justice, promoting decent work, and ensuring the well-being of workers in Pakistan.

SAPM assured Ms. Chihoko Asada-Miyakawa of continued cooperation and joint efforts in achieving these vital objectives.