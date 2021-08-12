Govt launched Kamyab Jawan Scheme to eradicate unemployment: Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday said that the Federal government introduced 'Kamyab Jawan Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme' to eradicate unemployment from the country.

In his message in connection with International Youth Day here, celebrated every year on August 12, he said that the present government launched Kamyab Jawan, Prime Minister Skill Development Programme and Prime Minister Youth business Loan.

He said that the youth were being given loans to start their businesses.

Governor Imran Ismail said that the government also started Hunarmand Pakistan Scheme to provide technical training to the youth and for that purpose Rs100 billion were allocated as seed money.

He said that under the scheme thousands of youth had completed their technical trainings.

He further said that the government also earmarked adequate amount for the Higher Education Commission so as to provide higher education to the youth.