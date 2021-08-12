UrduPoint.com

Govt Launched Kamyab Jawan Scheme To Eradicate Unemployment: Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 04:37 PM

Govt launched Kamyab Jawan Scheme to eradicate unemployment: Governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday said that the federal government introduced 'Kamyab Jawan Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme' to eradicate unemployment from the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday said that the Federal government introduced 'Kamyab Jawan Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme' to eradicate unemployment from the country.

In his message in connection with International Youth Day here, celebrated every year on August 12, he said that the present government launched Kamyab Jawan, Prime Minister Skill Development Programme and Prime Minister Youth business Loan.

He said that the youth were being given loans to start their businesses.

Governor Imran Ismail said that the government also started Hunarmand Pakistan Scheme to provide technical training to the youth and for that purpose Rs100 billion were allocated as seed money.

He said that under the scheme thousands of youth had completed their technical trainings.

He further said that the government also earmarked adequate amount for the Higher Education Commission so as to provide higher education to the youth.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Loan Prime Minister Governor Business Education Money August HEC From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

2 minutes ago
 Traffic police announces security plan for traffic ..

Traffic police announces security plan for traffic for Ashura processions

2 minutes ago
 Governor expresses grief over death of veteran act ..

Governor expresses grief over death of veteran actress Durdana Butt

2 minutes ago
 Haleem Adil Sheikh stresses need of national unity ..

Haleem Adil Sheikh stresses need of national unity amid geo-political scenario o ..

3 minutes ago
 OHCHR Calls Anti-LGBTQI Bill 'Recipe for Violence, ..

OHCHR Calls Anti-LGBTQI Bill 'Recipe for Violence,' Urges Ghana to Drop Proposal

3 minutes ago
 Swiss prosecutor wraps up grilling of ex-FIFA boss ..

Swiss prosecutor wraps up grilling of ex-FIFA boss Blatter

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.