Govt Murray College Marks 81st Anniversary Of Quaid-e-Azam's Visit

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2025 | 06:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) A special ceremony was held at Government Murray College Sialkot at Maulvi Mir Hassan Hall to mark the 81st anniversary of the visit of the founder of Pakistan, Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to Sialkot and a cake was cut.

Addressing the participants on the occasion of the ceremony, Principal Government Murray College Prof. Dr. Muhammad Nawaz said that on this day, on April 30, 1944, Quaid-e-Azam visited Sialkot during the Pakistan Movement. At that time, the principal, teachers and students of the Muslim Student Federation gave a grand welcome to the founder of Pakistan upon his arrival at the college.

Principal Government Murray College said that on the occasion of the visit, Muhammad Ali Jinnah addressed the students at Mir Hassan Hall of Murray College Sialkot and said that the students should strive for education with hard work, dedication and full attention.

To refresh the memories of Quaid-e-Azam's visit, we should make serious efforts to organise events and give the new generation.

On this occasion, the special guest, former president of Sialkot District Bar Association, Asif Bhalli Advocate said that Quaid-e-Azam Instilled courage in Muslim youth of subcontinent.

At the end of the ceremony, Principal College Muhammad Nawaz paid tribute to Muhammad Arshad Tehrani for distributing books published on Quaid-e-Azam's visit to Sialkot.

Vice Principal Government Murray College Nadeem Qaiser Sulehri, Prof. Mehboob Arif, Prof. Raheel Tatla, Prof. Shahid Chauhan, Dr. Syeda Noreen, senior journalists Junaid Aftab, Imran Rehman, Waqar Azeem, Chaudhry Younis and the people from all walks of life.

