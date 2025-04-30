Two drug peddlers held, Ice recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Dera police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers recovering 786 grams of Ice drug from their possession here in the limits of Dera Town Police station.

According to police spokesman, a team of Dera Town police station led by Station House Officer (SHO) Asghar Khan Wazir arrested drug dealer Daud son of a Yasin and recovered 310 grams Ice.

Similarly, another drug dealer named Sikandar son of Allah Wasaya was arrested with recovery of 476 grams of Ice.

The police also registered separate cases against the arrested accused and started further investigation.