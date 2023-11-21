Open Menu

Govt Officials Urged To Expedite Resolution Of Complaints In Livestock, Fisheries And Cooperative Sectors

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Govt officials urged to expedite resolution of complaints in livestock, fisheries and cooperative sectors

A meeting, chaired by Dr. Mohammad Israr, Secretary Livestock, Fisheries, and Cooperative Department, was convened on Tuesday here to address public complaints received through the Pakistan Citizen Portal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) A meeting, chaired by Dr. Mohammad Israr, Secretary Livestock, Fisheries, and Cooperative Department, was convened on Tuesday here to address public complaints received through the Pakistan Citizen Portal.

Participants included Director General Livestock Extension Dr. Alam Zeb Mohmand, Director General Livestock Research Dr. Mohammad Ijaz Ali, Director General Fisheries Dr. Khusro Kaleem, Cooperative Registrar Farhan Khan and relevant officers.

The meeting featured a comprehensive briefing on public complaints related to livestock, fisheries, and cooperatives received on the Pakistan Citizen Portal.

Dr. Muhammad Asrar, emphasizing the crucial role of cattle-rearing farmers in livelihood stability, urged officials to expedite the resolution of these complaints. He highlighted the government's commitment to addressing public issues and called upon all officers to utilize their capabilities for the prompt resolution of problems faced by the public.

