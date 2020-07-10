Govt providing health services on priority basis, says Shafiullah Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Anti-Corruption and Bribery Malik Shafiullah Khan Friday said that the government was using all available resources to provide better medical facilities to the people.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a function organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Foundation on the occasion of a written agreement between government hospitals and private medical education institutions to train medical nursing and paramedical students in medical treatment.

Special Secretary Health Adil Iqbal, Managing Director of Health Foundation Dr. Janbaz Afridi, Heads of Private Medical Educational Institutions and concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

Malik Shafiullah Khan said that the present government is providing public health services to the people on priority basis. The development of health and education is at the forefront of the PTI's manifesto, he said.

"We want that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would have access to modern medical facilities at their doorsteps," Shafiullah Khan added. He said that in this regard, the government has taken up the issue of public and private partnership between government hospitals and private medical educational institutions in Haripur.

He lauded the private medical educational institutions for launching a program of medical training in the fields of paramedics and nursing, which is a welcome step in the field of medicine.

He said under this agreement, Medical training will be imparted to paramedical and nursing students.

Addressing the function, the Managing Director of Health Foundation, Special Secretary Health and other speakers welcomed the agreement and said that it would lead to further improvement in the health sector.

Special Assistant Malik Shafiullah appreciated the initiative of the agreement and said that the efforts of the Health Foundation would help in the improvement of the medical sector as the paramedical and nursing sectors are the backbone of health and developed countries should give them more.

He said that the performance of the nursing and paramedic staff and doctors of our health department during the Corona virus has been commendable and encouraging as they have been able to help in eradicating unemployment.

Fighting on the front line against the corona virus without caring for lives and standing firmly with its people, he added.

Earlier, the Special Assistant was given a detailed briefing on the achievements and strategy of the Health Foundation while the agreement was formally signed.