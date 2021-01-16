UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Seriously Carrying Out Across Board Accountability Against Corrupts: Dar

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Govt seriously carrying out across board accountability against corrupts: Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar Saturday said the government was seriously carrying out across the board accountability process against the corrupt elements and plunderers.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Anti-Corruption had recovered huge amount from the looters and the amount would be utilized for the welfare and development of the country and masses, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said both the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had done massive corruption and money laundering by looting the national exchequer ruthlessly during their regimes.

He disclosed the PML-N bigwigs including former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had obtained the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) from dictator Pervez Musharaf to travel the abroad. He categorically stated that nobody could get the NRO from Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was standing with his principles to completely wipe out the menace of corruption from the country.

Usman Dar said the last PML-N government had left fragile economy by taking huge foreign loans, but the incumbent government has stabled the national economy through prudent policies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Money Dictator Muslim From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwait

26 minutes ago

Informational briefing of the Minister of Foreign ..

27 minutes ago

PML-N is responsible for seizure of PIA airline by ..

52 minutes ago

Govt to write to Broadsheet to know more about Naw ..

1 hour ago

Goswami’s chat with Partho exposes Indian PM Mod ..

1 hour ago

131,939 doses of Covid19 vaccine have been adminis ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.