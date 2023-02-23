Govt sincere to resolve problems of industrial sector: Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry & Commerce SM Tanveer

UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry & Commerce SM Tanveer said that the government was sincere to resolve problems of industrial sector on top priority basis

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry & Commerce SM Tanveer said that the government was sincere to resolve problems of industrial sector on top priority basis.

Addressing the local industrialists during a meeting at Commissioner office here on Thursday, he said that problems of industrial sector would be listened by arranging meetings with the industrialists at local level so that necessary steps could be taken to redress the same seriously.

He also heard issues raised by participants of the meeting about police, vehicle parking and traffic and announced to constitute TORs committees to solve these problems according to aspirations of the local traders.

He appointed Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters as Focal Person after consultation with Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed and asked the traders to contact the ADC Headquarters for representation and inform him about their genuine problems.

He said that a follow-up meeting would be held after 10 days in which the progress would be reviewed regarding redressal of problems.

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed and representatives of various organizations including Mian Idrees, Shahid Razzaq Sikka, Aslam Bhalli, Amin Butt, Waheed Khaliq Ramay and others were also present in the meeting.

Later, the provincial minister also addressed the meeting of farmers in Commissioner Office and assured them to provide maximum relief to the farming community.

He said that caretaker government under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi was serious for solving problems being faced by the farmers.

In this connection, he also appreciated the steps taken by Divisional Commissioner for redressal of problems of the farming community and assured the tail-enders for provision of irrigation water by taking strict action against water theft from the canals.

Divisional Commissioner also addressed the meeting and informed about availability of fertilizers, its sale at fixed rates and details of actions against the hoarders.

Officers of agriculture department and representatives of farmers' organizations were present in the meeting.

