Govt starts education revolution in Diamer, Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani

GILGIT, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews Oct 02, 2023) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani said the government has started the education revolution in Diamer, a district with historically the lowest performance in all education-related KPIs.

While talking to media he said through technology we are not only educating our children in schools but also the madrassas in this area.

He informed that smart schools are providing our children with access to the best educational content from all over the world and the best part is that learning is now fun, MashaAllah!