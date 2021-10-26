Govt taking effective steps to contain coronavirus: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Minister for Disaster Management Mian Khalid Mahmood said on Tuesday that COVID-19 had proved to be the most dangerous pandemic of this century which had simultaneously affected health and economy all over the world

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Disaster Management Mian Khalid Mahmood said on Tuesday that COVID-19 had proved to be the most dangerous pandemic of this century which had simultaneously affected health and economy all over the world.

Ina statement, he said the Punjab government had been taking revolutionary steps to protect people against coronavirus from day one. More than 12,000 teams in all districts would go door-to-door in every city and village to vaccinate people.

The minister said that during ongoing door to door corona vaccination campaign, vaccination facility will be provided to all those who have not yet been vaccinated.

He added vaccination facility would also be available for those who were waiting for the second dose after the first dose.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had directed all public bodies including the provincial and district administrations to play an active role and ensure the success of the campaign through public awareness.

The provincial minister said that all efforts to eradicate COVID-19 and dengue could be fruitful only if the people along with the government showed responsibility. "I heartily appeal to the people to takeadvantage of the door-to-door vaccination campaign of the Punjab government and vaccinate alltheir families" he added.