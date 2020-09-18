UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Measures For SoPs Implementation In Educational Institutions, Wedding Halls: Dr Sultan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 12:10 AM

Govt taking measures for SoPs implementation in educational institutions, wedding halls: Dr Sultan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan Thursday said the government was taking all possible measures for standard operating procedures (SoPs) implementation in educational institutions and wedding halls.

The SoPs and other necessary instructions had been forwarded to the educational institutions and wedding halls as a precautionary measures to contain the deadly virus, he said while talking to a private news channel.

In Pakistan, he said, the COVID-19 situation was under control as compared to the neighboring country India.

Terming the opening of educational institutions as a good omen, Dr Sultan said they would started functioning in phases.

About clinical trial of Chinese vaccination in Pakistan, he said a committee was working on it. In reply to a question about violation, he said if any educational institution or wedding hall found violating the SoPs, the committee would take a stern action against it.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister China Marriage All Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to host UFC series on September 26 - Oct ..

27 minutes ago

India&#039;s space sector now open for private bus ..

1 hour ago

UAE Committed to Compensate for Overproduced Oil V ..

55 minutes ago

Religious leaders should denounce all forms of vio ..

1 hour ago

OPEC considers market prospects for Q4- 2020, into ..

1 hour ago

AED43.13 bn dividends distributed by ADX, DFM on b ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.