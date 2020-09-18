Govt taking measures for SoPs implementation in educational institutions, wedding halls: Dr Sultan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan Thursday said the government was taking all possible measures for standard operating procedures (SoPs) implementation in educational institutions and wedding halls.

The SoPs and other necessary instructions had been forwarded to the educational institutions and wedding halls as a precautionary measures to contain the deadly virus, he said while talking to a private news channel.

In Pakistan, he said, the COVID-19 situation was under control as compared to the neighboring country India.

Terming the opening of educational institutions as a good omen, Dr Sultan said they would started functioning in phases.

About clinical trial of Chinese vaccination in Pakistan, he said a committee was working on it. In reply to a question about violation, he said if any educational institution or wedding hall found violating the SoPs, the committee would take a stern action against it.