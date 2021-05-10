UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Steps To Help Deserving, Needy People: Dr Firdous

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 09:56 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the government was taking all possible steps to help the poor, deserving and needy people

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the government was taking all possible steps to help the poor, deserving and needy people.

Projects such as the Ehsaas program for the poor, orphans, widows and the needy were being launched, she added.

Talking to media here on Monday, she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to transform Pakistan into a welfare state like Riyasat-e-Madina.

She said that according to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, essential food items were provided in the Ramazan Bazaars this year at the rate of year 2018. While, SOPs were being implemented by the government to prevent coronavirus. She appealed to the people to follow corona SOPs.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the people must adopt precautionary measures to prevent corona during Eid days.

The SACM said that after Eid, these Bazaars would turn into Sahulat Bazaars where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would continue its mission of providing essential items at concessional rates.

She said the Punjab government had given a Ramazan package of Rs. 7 billion to provide relief to the people during the month of Ramazan. As many as 313 Ramazan Bazaars were set up across the province for supply of quality goods at affordable prices, she said and added that a 10 kg bag of flour was provided at Rs.

375 in the Ramazan Bazaars.

The SACM said the Punjab government had given a subsidy of Rs 3.70 billion for the supply of flour at subsidized rate. The consumer received a subsidy of Rs 150 per bag of flour, she added.

She said that sugar was available at Rs. 65 per kg in the Ramazan Bazaars, while in general market, its supply was ensured at Rs. 85 per kg.

She said that the best facilities were provided to the consumers in Ramazan Bazaars and where problems were identified, the administration took immediate action.

According to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Punjab government was trying to save the common man from price hike, she further added. So far 8,942,713 bags of 10kg flour had been provided in the Ramazan Bazaars across the province, out of which, 7,666,973 bags had been sold at the rate of Rs. 375 per bag, she said.

She added that so far 29,956,681 kg sugar had been taken from the sugar mills, out of which, 21,544,783 kg sugar had been sold.

The SACM said that during Ramazan, 1201 price control magistrates were performing their duties to monitor the supply, demand, prices and quality of essential commodities. A fine of Rs 1,641,200 was imposed on overcharging, hoarding and other violations.

Later, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan distributed ration bags among the deserving families in her constituency, NA-72.

