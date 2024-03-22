Open Menu

Govt Taking Steps To Provide Relief To Needy People In Ramazan: Ubaidullah

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 04:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir Ubaidullah Gorgage on Friday said that the provincial government under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister was taking all possible measures to provide relief to people including needy people in the month of Ramazan.

He expressed these views while distributing food items to the poor and deserving people in his constituency of BP-44.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader, Mir Ubaidbullah Gorgage said that said that during Ramazan, we should also take care of the poor and deserving people around us.

He said that in this regard, the government was making every possible effort to provide relief to the people within its resources.

He said that he is fully aware of the problems of the people of his constituency and all available resources will be used to solve them.

He said that ration was being distributed keeping in mind the difficulties of poor and deserving people in Ramazan saying that ration would be continued in the future.

Deputy Commissioner Saad Bin Asad said that on the special instructions of the Chief Minister, Sasta markets were being organized to provide relief to the people in Ramazan while the administration was taking action against those involved in artificial inflation and no one would be allowed to create artificial inflation during Ramazan.

He said that in the blessed month of Ramazan, philanthropists should also take care of the poor and deserving people and get the pleasure of Allah Almighty.

On this occasion, Member of Assembly Mir Abedullah Gorgage and Deputy Commissioner Quetta Saad Bin Asad distributed the ration among the poor and deserving people.

On this occasion, Deputy General Secretary of PPP Mir Sanaullah Jatak, Central Leader Mir Lal Muhammad Jatak, Subidar Jatak and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

