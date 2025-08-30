Open Menu

Gov’t To Act Against Riverbank Encroachments: Musadik Malik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Gov’t to act against riverbank encroachments: Musadik Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Musadik Malik on Saturday said the government was drafting district-level policies to protect riverbanks and build small reservoirs to divert floodwater from populated areas.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the measures were aimed at reducing the destruction caused by floods, which he described as the worst in decades.

“This kind of flood comes after 40 years; we are preparing to tackle these unusual disasters,” he noted.

He warned that illegal encroachments, hotels, and resorts constructed along riverbanks would be demolished.

“When floods come, water does not distinguish between rich and poor. These concrete structures break apart, and their debris destroys forests and nearby settlements. The Prime Minister has made it clear, no one is more powerful than the state,” he said.

He emphasized that the government stands with the poor, who bear the brunt of such disasters, while the elite exploit the system through illegal construction.

Relief and rehabilitation efforts were already underway in affected areas, where lives, livestock, and property had been lost, he added.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

12 hours ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

21 hours ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

22 hours ago
 Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

22 hours ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

22 hours ago
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

21 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

21 hours ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

21 hours ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

21 hours ago
 Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms su ..

Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..

21 hours ago
 Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan