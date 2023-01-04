UrduPoint.com

Govt To Ease Registration, Support Modern Education In Seminaries; PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Govt to ease registration, support modern education in seminaries; PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the government would extend its maximum support to the seminaries to help them impart education in accordance with modern-day needs.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation of Ittehad-e-Tanzeemat-e-Madaris, also assured them for provide maximum administrative autonomy to the seminaries and easing their registration process.

Lauding the services of the seminaries for religious education, he said that around five million students were studying there free of charge. They also teach the students to memorize the Holy Quran besides playing their active role to protect Pakistan's interests.

He said that half of the students enrolled in seminaries were girls and thousands of them were orphans. The students are also getting free books and education at the seminaries.

Calling the seminaries Islamic or Pakistani NGOs, the prime minister said that the government desired to extend its support to them in their social services.

He also expressed condolence over the death of renowned religious scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani and said that not only Pakistan, but the whole Muslim world recognized his services to the religion.

The meeting was attended by President of Jamiat Ulema Islam-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maulana Mufti Taqi Usmani, Maulana Muhamamd Hanif Jalandhri, Mufti Munibur Rehman, Sahibzada Abdul Mustafa Hazarvi, Senator Professor Sajid Mir, Maulana Abdul Malik, Maulana Afzal Haidri, Maulana Abdul Kabir Azad and Maulana Fazal Rahim.

Federal Ministers Rana Tanvir Hussain, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Rana Sanaullah Khan, Mufti Abdul Shakoor, Special Assistant to PM Syed Fahad Hussain and senior officers were also present.

