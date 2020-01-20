Govt to enhance wheat, cotton productivity: Sarwar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had taken concrete steps to enhance wheat and cotton production in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said steps must be taken to avoid shortage of essential commodities in future.

He appreciated the immediate measures taken by the government for resolving the wheat shortage in the country, adding that huge stock of wheat was available in Punjab which was also being supplied to other provinces.

The governor said the priority should be given to agriculture sector to further strengthen the national economy, adding the PTI government had already given subsidy to farmers on fertilizers and seeds.

Replying to a question, he said the reservations of government's coalition partners would be resolved soon.