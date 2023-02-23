Punjab government has decided to form a high-level committee to consider the demands of the business community and to resolve their problems accordingly. The committee will include caretaker ministers, business leaders and officers concerned

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab government has decided to form a high-level committee to consider the demands of the business community and to resolve their problems accordingly. The committee will include caretaker ministers, business leaders and officers concerned.

This decision was taken during the meeting of the business leaders with the caretaker minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr, Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir and Minister for Local Governments, Ibrahim Hassan Murad. The business leaders included Ashraf Bhatti, Mehboob Ali Sirki, Sohail Mehmood Butt, Mian Tariq Feroze, Tahir Bhatti and others. Syed Azfar Ali Nasir said that this meeting has been held on the instructions of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi to find out the problems of the business community as the Chief Minister wants to solve public problems directly.

During the meeting, the trader leaders presented complaints related to security, traffic jam, parking and cleanliness. Local Government Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad assured that the problems of traders including security, cleanliness, and encroachment will be solved on a priority basis. "I will personally monitor the process of ensuring cleanliness in the markets", assured local government minister.

The business leaders while paying tribute to the Chief Minister for improving the cleanliness situation in Lahore said that the business community will fully cooperate for the success of the caretaker government's initiatives.

Minister of Auqaf and Religious Affairs Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir said that we are making every possible effort to run the daily affairs in a better way. "The series of meetings with business leaders will continue in the future. Action will be taken on the complaints of traders. Corruption will not be tolerated in any sector", he vowed. Local Government Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad said that on the orders of the caretaker chief minister, a month-long cleaning campaign is starting in the entire Punjab. "People and traders should cooperate fully to achieve the goals of "Safai Nisf Eman Campaign". On this occasion, businessman leader Ashraf Bhatti said that the problem of parking in Anarkali Bazaar has been unresolved for years, attention should be paid to it. Mehboob Ali Sirki said that Punjab government inviting businessmen is welcome. Sohail Mehmood Butt demanded that traders on Mall Road should be relieved from the problem of frequent protests and traffic jams. Mian Tariq Feroze said that theft and robbery in the markets should be prevented.