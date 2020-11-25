Govt to not compromise on public health: Ali Muhammad Khan

:Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday invited opposition to join government in fight against second wave of COVID-19 as public health was a priority for Prime minister Imran Khan

Talking to ptv news, he said Prime Minister Khan was monitoring the anti-corona measures on daily basis and all political parties must fulfill their responsibility as well, adding, government also invited opposition to give productive suggestions and avoid mere criticism because it was time to shun differences to fight the deadly virus collectively.

Ali Muhammad asked the opposition to show maturity and abide by the orders of the Islamabad High Court about the pandemic.

He said politicians holding rallies would be responsible for any loss of human life due to COVID-19.

He said government categorically stated that the opposition's hue and cries were aimed to protect its political reputation and its protest would not effect the government.

This was time for opposition move jointly as a nation as government was taking tough decisions regarding pandemic, he added.

He said the government would continue its smart lockdown policy during second wave of the COVID-19 without putting additional pressure on the common man.

"Smart lock down and protecting employment opportunities at the same time was hallmark of the government strategy during the Covid-19 pandemic, he said , adding, government would also adopt the same strategy during the second wave so the economic activities should not get affected".

He said the government had adopted the comprehensive strategy for the early revival of local industry in post Covid-19 pandemic scenarios.

Due to such prudent strategies of the government, he said the local economy was rapidly reviving as compared to the other regional, he added.