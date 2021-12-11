UrduPoint.com

Govt To Overcome All Challenges Soon, Claims Dogar

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 07:03 PM

Govt to overcome all challenges soon, claims Dogar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Affairs, Malik Amir Dogar, said on Saturday that the incumbent government was utilizing all capabilities to uplift country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Affairs, Malik Amir Dogar, said on Saturday that the incumbent government was utilizing all capabilities to uplift country.

He expressed these views while talking to delegations hailing from NA 155 during an open court held here at Dogar house.

Amir Dogar said that the government was facing various challenges including inflation and corruption and said that the it would be overcome soon.

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) was moving to the right directions according to its manifesto.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting against corruption and following zero tolerance policy against it under his vision of make country corruption free.

He said that it was for the first time in the country's history that big corrupt mafias were held accountable.

SAPM said that there were two laws in the country one for the rich and the other for the poor in the past but now it was the same for everyone.

He said that the opposition was afraid of the country's development and wanted to stop the journey of national development by hue & cry.

Mr Dogar said that government has no threat from opposition's long march and protests.

The government was paying focus on uplift of country in order to faciliate the masses.

He said that the government's Ehsaas programme was a great step towards poverty alleviation and added that the indicators of the country's economy were moving in the right directions and economical condition was gradually improving.

He said that masses had mandated PTI in 2018 general elections and claimed that PTI would won the next general elections with heavy margin.

Earlier, SAPM Amir Dogar listened to the problems of hundreds of people and issued orders for their solution.

