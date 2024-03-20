Govt To Welcome Militants Who Join Mainstream: CM Bugti
Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2024 | 04:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said the militants leaving violence are welcomed on their return from darkness.
Government will extend its all-out support to those who shun violence and decide to join the mainstream.
He said this while addressing a seminar titled "Balochistan Youth State Harmony Summit" organized by the Balochistan University of Information Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) in collaboration with the Voice of Balochistan.
Member of Assembly Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi, former militant commander Sarfraz Banglazai, Senior Journalist and Anchorperson Shahid Rind, Vice Chancellor BUIEMS Dr. Khalid Hafeez were also part of the panel.
Addressing the participants, the Chief Minister regretted the long-term incitement of animosity among the Balochistan youth. He emphasized the importance of separating perceptions from facts and stated, "Instead of telling the facts, anti-state elements tell anti-state stories on various issues and past events of the province."
The only entity with the authority to use force against people who contest the legitimacy of the government is the state. He said that no one should be allowed to use force for pressing their demands since it is against religion, customs, culture, and society.
Appreciating former militant commander Sarfraz Bangulzai's surrender, the chief minister noted that although he was on the wrong track, the state has welcomed him back into society. “Government will help every such individual who wants to join mainstream,”
About the impression of disgruntled Baloch, he said those who choose path of violence and taking the lives of innocent citizen are not the disgruntled Baloch, they are the militants.
Those who complete education and don’t find jobs after parliamentarians and bureaucracy sell out jobs are the real disgruntled Baloch.
“There will be a gap between the state and the youth when jobs will be sold for money instead of merit, Mir Sarfraz Bugti said reiterating government resolve that no job will be sold in his tenure.
About the rights of the province, he said there will be no compromise on the rights of Balochistan. With firm stance but in polite way, the Federal government will be asked to ensure rights of the province are protected.
There will be no deal and compromise on rights of the people of Balochistan in the closed rooms.
Stressing the need for creating awareness among youth, the CM Bugti said the militants are misleading our youth from Dubai and Singapore through social media.
“Ongoing war on terror is not fought between militants and the army; it is a war, we have to fight together. It is a war of our survival fought by our brave soldiers.
About faults within the system, he said “If we can't give employment to the youth and if we can't clean the city, then the fault is ours and not any Punjabi's,
The CM deplored that 40 to 50 percent of development project go to the commission, reaffirming government pledge to adopt the path of sustainable development by discouraging and blocking the way of commission for good.
APP/ask.
