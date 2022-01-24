UrduPoint.com

Govt Trying To Minimize Impact Of Inflation On Common Men: Farrukh Habib

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2022 | 12:25 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Monday that PTI-led government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was trying to minimize the impact of global inflation on common people.

Talking to ptv news, he said that Pakistan was among those countries which kept agricultural, industrial and services sectors functional and intact amid the corona pandemic, adding that inflation is on the rise globally in the post Covid-19 scenario and every country is dealing with its economy according to its resources.

Farrukh said that government was committed to control inflation and provide immediate relief to the masses, adding that government was taking all possible steps to improve the national economy, which would create employment opportunities in future.

