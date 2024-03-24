Open Menu

Govt Vows To End Inflation, Unemployment: Jaffar Iqbal

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Govt vows to end inflation, unemployment: Jaffar Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Chaudhry Muhammad Jaffar Iqbal on Sunday said the government was committed to alleviate inflation and provide employment opportunities to youth for bringing change in their lifestyle.

In a statement here, he emphasized the need to take consolidate efforts for sustainable economic development and stability in the country, adding that the incumbent government was taking step to steer out the country from economic crisis.

He further said the country’s prosperity, uplift, and national unity is need of the hour, adding that it was foremost priority of the government to resolve the issues to provide relief to the vulnerable segment of the society to survive their comfortable life.

Chaudhry Jaffar said all the stake-holders should take unified stance to end the unrest and chaos politics to promote conducive political environment for betterment of the country.

Commenting on the PML-N politics, he said the party is the spokesman of the common man and also working efficiently for their well-being to make them financial empower.

