Govt Vows To End Inflation, Unemployment: Jaffar Iqbal
Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2024 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Chaudhry Muhammad Jaffar Iqbal on Sunday said the government was committed to alleviate inflation and provide employment opportunities to youth for bringing change in their lifestyle.
In a statement here, he emphasized the need to take consolidate efforts for sustainable economic development and stability in the country, adding that the incumbent government was taking step to steer out the country from economic crisis.
He further said the country’s prosperity, uplift, and national unity is need of the hour, adding that it was foremost priority of the government to resolve the issues to provide relief to the vulnerable segment of the society to survive their comfortable life.
Chaudhry Jaffar said all the stake-holders should take unified stance to end the unrest and chaos politics to promote conducive political environment for betterment of the country.
Commenting on the PML-N politics, he said the party is the spokesman of the common man and also working efficiently for their well-being to make them financial empower.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PR STE injured after felling from train10 seconds ago
-
Govt committed to provide facilities to people despite facing challenges: Chanzeb13 seconds ago
-
Writer, journalist Ahmad Bashir remembered on birth anniversary10 minutes ago
-
Govt making efforts to reduce electricity prices, inflation: Minister10 minutes ago
-
Secretary reviews progress on 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign10 minutes ago
-
Plantation vital to mitigate adverse effects of Climate Change: President MCCI20 minutes ago
-
Govt. facilitated masses with Rs 12.5 billion Ramazan subsidy: Ahsan Iqbal20 minutes ago
-
Interfaith Iftar Dinner: A symbol of unity amidst conclusion of Lent season; says IRCRA president30 minutes ago
-
Punjab police accelerates crackdown on kite-flying40 minutes ago
-
Measures under way to make Punjab drug-free: police40 minutes ago
-
Police contradict claim of child's death due to kite string40 minutes ago
-
Minister visits mausoleum of Bhutto family, Sir Shahnawaz Library40 minutes ago