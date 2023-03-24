Govt welcomes comprehensive not transactional dialogue with PTI: Kh Asif

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said the government was ready to hold a comprehensive dialogue with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the sake of the country's prosperity and national interest.

The government would not oblige by entering into any transactional dialogue with the opposition, as nothing would come out of it, he said.

Addressing a news conference with the foreign media flanked by the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb, the Defence Minister briefed the foreign correspondents on the so-called PTI narrative and subversions of the constitution.

Khawaja Asif said, "We assumed this govt almost a year back. We are completing one year in power as a result of the successful vote of no confidence against the then government." "To prevent that vote of no confidence different unconstitutional actions were taken by Imran Khan's government and his collaborators were the President and Deputy Speaker.

" He added that around midnight the decisions of dissolution of the assembly and other decisions were overturned by the Supreme Court.

"That fateful night the constitution was undermined and violated and thankfully Supreme Court intervened and set things right and we are in the government today," he added.

The Minister said a lot had happened over the last year in the political journey of the opposition. "Imran Khan's political journey started with a cypher. Today Shireen Mazari has written a letter to the US raising the issue of so-called human rights violations in Pakistan. This is the same country which was accused of conspiracy against Pakistan and Imran Khan's government. The same people are asking for help from the alleged perpetrators of the foreign conspiracy. This is the sum total of Imran Khan's political journey. His dismissal from the government and SOS to the US," he said.

