UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Working On A Strategy To Bring Down UFG Ratio

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 10:19 PM

Govt working on a strategy to bring down UFG ratio

The government was working on a strategy to bring down the percentage of unaccounted for gas (UFG) and transform the gas companies into profit-earning and service-oriented entities, a Petroleum Division spokesman Tuesday said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The government was working on a strategy to bring down the percentage of unaccounted for gas (UFG) and transform the gas companies into profit-earning and service-oriented entities, a Petroleum Division spokesman Tuesday said.

The incumbent government from the outset faced a tremendous challenge in the form of financial deficit of over Rs150 billion accumulated by the two Sui companies over a period of last five years.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) were forced by the successive governments to maintain low tariff for consumers especially domestic to get maximum political mileage.

This artificial price management coupled with systemic inefficiencies had seriously undermined these public sector enterprises to deliver sustainable and economically viable services to the general public.

The prime minister, after taking stock of the challenge, directed that the corporate bodies under the petroleum ministry must be administered as per best corporate governance principles.

In line with this vision of the government, the boards of all companies under the Petroleum Division were reconstituted and known industry professionals were inducted as members. These boards were tasked to appoint best available professionals as MDs/CEOs of the companies.

The spokesperson for Petroleum Division said the division had actively engaged with all key stakeholders - OGRA, board of directors (BoD) and managements of the both companies to come-up with out of the box solutions to reduce the burden of high gas prices on the most vulnerable section of society.

Both Sui companies were incurring gas losses (UFG) in double digit which far exceeds the best international practices. One percent UFG loss of both Sui companies in monetary terms exceeded Rs4.

The government was asking Sui companies to curtail UFG losses or reduce allowed UFG to ensure efficient use of gas.

The Petroleum Division had initiated a process of consultation to consider reduction in allowable UFG benchmarks along with reduction in return on assets and rationalization of transmission and distribution costs to create some fiscal space for the companies instead of simply resorting to increase in tariffs.

The spokesperson added the Petroleum Division was working to instill new thinking in the way the companies' business was being run.

The Petroleum Division was taking necessary decisions to reinforce accountable corporate governance which discourages rent seeking and corruption and promotes value creation resulting in improved service delivery for the end consumers.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Business Rent Price Gas All From Government Industry Best Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Billion SNGPL

Recent Stories

Central Bank&#039;s total assets up 10.3 percent t ..

5 minutes ago

Money Supply M3 hits AED1.694 trillion in February

5 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Build Centers for Treating Infecti ..

1 minute ago

Health Minister confirms another case of coronavir ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister Punjab condoles loss of lives due t ..

1 minute ago

US Africa Command Cancels Phoenix Express Military ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.