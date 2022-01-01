Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Senator Waleed Iqbal on Saturday said that the federal government faced multiple challenges during last year and handled the Covid-19 situation with relentless efforts which was endorsed by entire world

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Senator Waleed Iqbal on Saturday said that the Federal government faced multiple challenges during last year and handled the Covid-19 situation with relentless efforts which was endorsed by entire world.

Talking to a private news channel he said, health system of many developed nations had failed during Covid-19 pandemic situation while initiatives taken by PTI led government to tackle the situation were praised by the world.

He said the prices of commodities were also increased in such situation which was another factor of globally price-hike affected the world at unprecedented level, the entire world supply chain was disturbed during corona situation.

On the other hand the government took historic initiative and provided relief through 'Ehsaas programme'.

He said half of the country's population was given subsidy on essential food items in the difficult time and another defining movement of PTI government was universal health programme which will provide health coverage upto one million to every family annually.

He also criticized the opposition parties as they were facing cases which was the result of their wrong doings in their tenures adding they could not even defend any single charge against themselves, he concluded.