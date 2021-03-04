UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GPKSC UK Dispels Impression Of Spreading COVID-19 By Pak-Kashmir Diaspora Community

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 09:40 PM

GPKSC UK dispels impression of spreading COVID-19 by Pak-Kashmir Diaspora community

Britain-based Kashmiris rights outfit the Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC) on Thursday categorically dispelled the impression that the visit of overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris were emerging as the major carrier of the continual spreading COVID-19

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Britain-based Kashmiris rights outfit the Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC) on Thursday categorically dispelled the impression that the visit of overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris were emerging as the major carrier of the continual spreading COVID-19.

In a visit to their ancestral places in the country including Mirpur district of Azad Jammu Kashmir, Chairman of the Global Pak Kashmir Supreme Council Raja Sikander Khan said, "The prevailing scenario emerged from the general impression about the influx of the UK-based Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriates as one of the major causes of the rising spread of the pandemic was taken with grave concern by the Pakistani/Kashmiri community travelling to their ancestral home towns including Mirpur AJK", "Blaming the visiting Pakistani/Kashmiri expatriates of carrying the COVID-19 virus and spreading it in Pakistan and AJK stands no strength", he stated.

He said in fact people of Pakistan and AKJK were not aware of the factual position to this direction.

He said, "the community traveling from UK to their ancestral home cities in Pakistan and AJK go under very strict Covid-19 tests 72 hours prior to their departure and only after the receipt of their negative test report they are allowed to travel."After their arrival to Pakistan, they are tested again on at the airport before leaving to their destination with strict advise of going in to the quarantine for 10 to 14 days at their local residences.

The GPKSC Chairman advised the visiting expatriates to strictly follow and act upon Standard Operating Procedures.

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit Jammu United Kingdom Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Airport

Recent Stories

'Promotion badge pinning' ceremony to rank of ASI ..

1 minute ago

Italy blocks export of AstraZeneca doses to Austra ..

1 minute ago

Govt to resolve all issues of doctors : Dr. Zubair ..

1 minute ago

LUMHS's senate election held

1 minute ago

US Will Hold To Account Those Using 'Horrific' Che ..

5 minutes ago

UAE President sends message to President of Uzbeki ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.