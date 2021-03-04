GPKSC UK dispels impression of spreading COVID-19 by Pak-Kashmir Diaspora community

(@FahadShabbir)

Britain-based Kashmiris rights outfit the Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC) on Thursday categorically dispelled the impression that the visit of overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris were emerging as the major carrier of the continual spreading COVID-19

In a visit to their ancestral places in the country including Mirpur district of Azad Jammu Kashmir, Chairman of the Global Pak Kashmir Supreme Council Raja Sikander Khan said, "The prevailing scenario emerged from the general impression about the influx of the UK-based Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriates as one of the major causes of the rising spread of the pandemic was taken with grave concern by the Pakistani/Kashmiri community travelling to their ancestral home towns including Mirpur AJK", "Blaming the visiting Pakistani/Kashmiri expatriates of carrying the COVID-19 virus and spreading it in Pakistan and AJK stands no strength", he stated.

He said in fact people of Pakistan and AKJK were not aware of the factual position to this direction.

He said, "the community traveling from UK to their ancestral home cities in Pakistan and AJK go under very strict Covid-19 tests 72 hours prior to their departure and only after the receipt of their negative test report they are allowed to travel."After their arrival to Pakistan, they are tested again on at the airport before leaving to their destination with strict advise of going in to the quarantine for 10 to 14 days at their local residences.

The GPKSC Chairman advised the visiting expatriates to strictly follow and act upon Standard Operating Procedures.