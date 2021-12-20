UrduPoint.com

Graduation Ceremony Of No 55 Combat Commanders' Course Held At ACE

The Graduation Ceremony of No 55 Combat Commanders' Course was held at Airpower Centre of Excellence (ACE), on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :The Graduation Ceremony of No 55 Combat Commanders' Course was held at Airpower Centre of Excellence (ACE), on Monday.

Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Marshal Syed Noman Ali was the Chief Guest on the occasion, said a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) news release.

While addressing the course participants, the Chief Guest said, "Meticulous training has always been our core strength and we would continue to guard it".

He said that ACE remained at the pinnacle of PAF's combat training and played a pivotal role for developing excellent aerial combat skills of future air warriors.

He also expressed his satisfaction on implementation of emerging warfare concepts in the elite institution of PAF.

Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Marshal Syed Noman Ali also awarded certificates and trophies to the graduating officers who underwent a strenuous and professionally demanding course.

Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for overall best performance amongst combat pilots was awarded to Squadron Leader Muhammad Bilal Khan, while Air Officer Commanding Air Defence Trophy for overall best performance amongst combat controllers was awarded to Squadron Leader Rana Muhammad Abid.

The ceremony was attended by Principal Staff Officers and field commanders of Pakistan Air Force.

