Gram Crop To Be Cultivated On 13376 Acres

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 02:42 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Correspondent Mianwali Deputy Director Agriculture (extension) said that Gram crop will be cultivated on 33746 acres of land in district Mianwali.

Addressing a review meeting regarding Rabi Crop 2019-20 the Deputy Director Agricultural Muhammad Nawaz Malik said according to given target the Gram crop will be cultivated at 9646 Acres land in Mianwali Tehsil, on 14060 Acres in Piplan and on 10040 acres in Esa Khel Tehsil of the district this year.

Nawaz Malik said that the lentil crop will be cultivated at 360 Acres land in Mianwali, Sun Flower crop at 5054 Acres Land, Canola Seed at 1990 Acres, Potato at 5396 Acres, Onion at 2157 Acres whereas the Canola crop will be cultivated at 7487 Acres of Land in Mianwali district this year.

Deputy Director further said that for gaining better yield the agricultural officers and Field staff would start drive to introduce modern recommendations about the cultivation of different crops among the cultivators in their respective areas.

