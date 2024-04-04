Grant For Salaries And Pension Released: DC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2024 | 01:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kot Addu said problems of delaying pension and salaries of protesting employees of municipal corporations were resolved.
In a statement issued here, Munawar Abbas Bukhari said a special grant for awarding salaries and pensions to the bereaved employees of Kot Addu and Sanawan was released by the finance department.
It's all about the gratitude of CM Punjab leading to the release of the grant worth Rs. 99 million and Rs. 10 million for municipal workers of Kot Addu and Sanawan respectively, he said.
Yesterday, it's worthwhile to mention that municipal employees of Kot Addu and Sanawan in bizarre protest for demand of salaries and pension, threw garbage in front of the municipal office and blocked the road.
Recent Stories
IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL
Federal govt notifies Eid holidays
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform
French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks after Moscow attack
HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migrants in jungle
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Sindh pays tribute to Shaheed Z.A.Bhutto on his death anniversary9 minutes ago
-
AIOU commences examinations of BA, B.Ed from April 239 minutes ago
-
DC directs to solve water problem in urban areas9 minutes ago
-
Farewell held in honor of retired SP Chitral18 minutes ago
-
Environment committee allowed to set up 10 businesses19 minutes ago
-
Eid prayers banned at Delhi’s historic Eidgah19 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 564 kg drugs in four operations19 minutes ago
-
DC takes action against extra fare charging from passengers19 minutes ago
-
Fire engulfs forty shops in Sahiwal19 minutes ago
-
Radio Pakistan's magazine Aahang becomes part of Federal Govt's combined media list19 minutes ago
-
PM pays tribute to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 45th death anniversary29 minutes ago
-
Experts convene to define Climate Resilient Water Governance Models in Pakistan29 minutes ago