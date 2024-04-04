Open Menu

Grant For Salaries And Pension Released: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2024 | 01:10 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kot Addu said problems of delaying pension and salaries of protesting employees of municipal corporations were resolved.

In a statement issued here, Munawar Abbas Bukhari said a special grant for awarding salaries and pensions to the bereaved employees of Kot Addu and Sanawan was released by the finance department.

It's all about the gratitude of CM Punjab leading to the release of the grant worth Rs. 99 million and Rs. 10 million for municipal workers of Kot Addu and Sanawan respectively, he said.

Yesterday, it's worthwhile to mention that municipal employees of Kot Addu and Sanawan in bizarre protest for demand of salaries and pension, threw garbage in front of the municipal office and blocked the road.

