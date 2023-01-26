UrduPoint.com

Green Line Train To Start Operation On Friday

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2023

Green Line Train to start operation on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways is finally going to start Green Line Passenger Train from Islamabad to Karachi on January 27 (Friday) as a superior service to facilitate the passengers and generate revenues for the department.

"Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to inaugurate Green Line Train along with Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and other senior officials of the Ministry," an official in the department told APP.

He said the train is comprised of two AC Parlors, five AC business, six AC Standards, and four to five economy class coaches which will facilitate the passengers on the route.

The official said the decision was taken on the directives of Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, who wanted the best arrangements for the Green Line passenger Train for travelers.

He said that the minister also directed the official concerned for reducing the travel time of the Green Line from Lahore to Karachi to less than 20 hours which would restore the confidence of the passengers in the national railways.

"It has also been decided to provide the best travelling facilities in the Green Line Train, including providing high-quality food and keeping the ticket price affordable. Besides, a separate LCD will be installed on each seat of the AC Parlor to let passengers enjoy favourite videos through headphones," he added.

The official said that Green Line is Pakistan's first ever modern train which would cover the Karachi-Islamabad route in 22 hours.

He said the train would provide state-of-the-art services to the passengers including comfortable sleepers, WIFI, quality meals, Tea, bottled water, newspapers, standard bedding and air-conditioned rooms.

The toilets had been developed far better than any train in the country. This train service reflects the efforts of Pakistan Railways to provide better service for passengers, he added.

He said the train would leave Margalla Railway Station at 3 PM and reach Karachi at 2:20 PM the next day. The train would stop at Rawalpindi, Lahore, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Rohri Junction and Hyderabad stations during the journey.

The official said the passengers would have the facility of online booking and e-ticketing through which they can purchase e-tickets for their journey on the official website of Pak Railways or through the smartphone application which is available on Google Play Store.

The official said that special passenger lounges would also be built for the new service at Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi Railway stations.

