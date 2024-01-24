Growers Advised To Protect Crops From Frost
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Growers could augment per-acre crop production at least by protecting it from cold and frost.
Expert and Assistant Director Horticulture Kot Addu, Talha Sheikh stated this while reviewing multiple fields of nurseries and gardens here Wednesday.
He extended fruitful advice to farmers hailing from different places across the region.
He advised the farmers to register their nurseries with the Seed Certificate & Registration Department.
It's vital to plant flowers of good genres in the fields to multiply the production.
He said Pakistan is the seventh-largest country in mango production.
The production has touched 1.3 million in Punjab solely, he said.
The fruit (mango) is a very important cultivation of the country that attracts huge revenue from abroad. He asked the formers to cover mangoes' saplings by making whitewash on the trunks of the trees to protect them from environmental hazards.
