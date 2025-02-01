GSMP Hosts Dissemination Event To Tackle Maternal Malnutrition In Pakistan
Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2025 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Greenstar Social Marketing Pakistan (GSMP) successfully hosted a dissemination event on Friday to address maternal malnutrition in Pakistan.
The event brought together representatives from leading NGOs, government officials, donor agencies, healthcare professionals, and policymakers.
The Primary objective was to discuss the critical issue of maternal malnutrition, which remains a major challenge in Pakistan, contributing to high rates of stunting, low birth weight, and pregnancy complications.
The event also highlighted Wellma, a WHO-recommended fortified Balanced Energy Protein (BEP) food supplement designed to improve maternal nutrition. Wellma was tested through a market-based approach to assess its feasibility and impact.
Findings from the Urban Market Test Pakistan, conducted in Karachi and Rawalpindi, were shared during the event.
Greenstar’s CEO emphasized the importance of integrating maternal nutrition into routine healthcare services and leveraging the organization’s extensive network of private healthcare providers to scale up access.
Dr. Azizun Nisa, President of the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Pakistan (SOGP), highlighted the critical role of maternal nutrition in improving pregnancy outcomes.
Meanwhile, Dr. Tazeen Abbas, SOGP General Secretary, stressed the need to incorporate BEP supplementation into maternal healthcare guidelines.
Dr. Farhana Shahid and Dr. Humeira Mohsin, both obstetricians and gynecologists, provided insights into the clinical benefits of BEP. Additionally, Shandana, Head of the Rural Support Programmes Network (RSPN), emphasized the need for innovative outreach strategies to reach women in rural and underserved areas.
Dr. Sanober Qureshi presented the findings of the market test, detailing Wellma’s effectiveness and its potential for scale-up.
Fawad Shamim, Head of Programs at Greenstar, acknowledged Dr. Laila Shah for her leadership in establishing the Maternal Nutrition Advisory board and her role in developing SOGP’s guidelines on Multiple Micronutrient Supplementation (MMS).
The event concluded with a call for multi-sectoral collaboration and public-private partnerships to expand Wellma’s reach through Greenstar’s healthcare provider network, pharmacies, and digital platforms.
Stakeholders reaffirmed their commitment to integrating BEP supplementation into maternal health programs and raising awareness among healthcare providers and communities.
Recent Stories
AD Ports Group selects lead developer for Marsa Zayed Beachfront Development’s ..
KP Police chief visits Kohat, vows to boost counter-terrorism efforts
Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan order to release funds for pro ..
PTI’s politics rooted in chaos, street protests: Irfan Siddiqui
Negotiations with PTI conclude after party rejects PM’s offer: Siddiqui
'Gazans depend on us for sheer survival’, insists UNRWA
War-hit Gazans depend on UNRWA for ‘sheer survival’: Agency official
PECA Act to tackle social media threats, Tarar urges media support
Centuries-old Algerian indigenous tradition champions sharing
600 trucks of humanitarian aid entering Gaza daily since ceasefire: World Food P ..
Consul General of Thailand Encourages Tourism Between Thailand and Pakistan
ACP election to be held on February 2
More Stories From Pakistan
-
GSMP hosts dissemination event to tackle maternal malnutrition in Pakistan1 minute ago
-
KP Police chief visits Kohat, vows to boost counter-terrorism efforts19 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan order to release funds for projects with 80 percen ..19 minutes ago
-
PTI’s politics rooted in chaos, street protests: Irfan Siddiqui25 minutes ago
-
Negotiations with PTI conclude after party rejects PM’s offer: Siddiqui25 minutes ago
-
PECA Act to tackle social media threats, Tarar urges media support37 minutes ago
-
Consul General of Thailand Encourages Tourism Between Thailand and Pakistan36 minutes ago
-
ACP election to be held on February 236 minutes ago
-
Sehar Kamran submits resolution reaffirming Pakistan's support for Kashmiris' Right to Self-Determin ..1 hour ago
-
FIA arrests human trafficker1 hour ago
-
Commissioner directs to focus on high-risk UCs during anti-polio drive1 hour ago
-
Vice Chairman of BBoIT visits PPPA2 hours ago