GSMP hosts dissemination event to tackle maternal malnutrition in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Greenstar Social Marketing Pakistan (GSMP) successfully hosted a dissemination event on Friday to address maternal malnutrition in Pakistan.

The event brought together representatives from leading NGOs, government officials, donor agencies, healthcare professionals, and policymakers.

The Primary objective was to discuss the critical issue of maternal malnutrition, which remains a major challenge in Pakistan, contributing to high rates of stunting, low birth weight, and pregnancy complications.

The event also highlighted Wellma, a WHO-recommended fortified Balanced Energy Protein (BEP) food supplement designed to improve maternal nutrition. Wellma was tested through a market-based approach to assess its feasibility and impact.

Findings from the Urban Market Test Pakistan, conducted in Karachi and Rawalpindi, were shared during the event.

Greenstar’s CEO emphasized the importance of integrating maternal nutrition into routine healthcare services and leveraging the organization’s extensive network of private healthcare providers to scale up access.

Dr. Azizun Nisa, President of the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Pakistan (SOGP), highlighted the critical role of maternal nutrition in improving pregnancy outcomes.

Meanwhile, Dr. Tazeen Abbas, SOGP General Secretary, stressed the need to incorporate BEP supplementation into maternal healthcare guidelines.

Dr. Farhana Shahid and Dr. Humeira Mohsin, both obstetricians and gynecologists, provided insights into the clinical benefits of BEP. Additionally, Shandana, Head of the Rural Support Programmes Network (RSPN), emphasized the need for innovative outreach strategies to reach women in rural and underserved areas.

Dr. Sanober Qureshi presented the findings of the market test, detailing Wellma’s effectiveness and its potential for scale-up.

Fawad Shamim, Head of Programs at Greenstar, acknowledged Dr. Laila Shah for her leadership in establishing the Maternal Nutrition Advisory board and her role in developing SOGP’s guidelines on Multiple Micronutrient Supplementation (MMS).

The event concluded with a call for multi-sectoral collaboration and public-private partnerships to expand Wellma’s reach through Greenstar’s healthcare provider network, pharmacies, and digital platforms.

Stakeholders reaffirmed their commitment to integrating BEP supplementation into maternal health programs and raising awareness among healthcare providers and communities.