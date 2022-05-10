UrduPoint.com

Gunmen Kill Businessman In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Unknown armed men shot dead a trader at Airport road area of Quetta on Late Monday night

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a trader at Airport road area of Quetta on Late Monday night.

Police sources said on Tuesday that the victim identified as Haji Ramzan was present at his house when armed assailants entered the house and opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he received serious injuries and was rushed to civil hospital trauma center where he succumbed to his injuries. The dead body was sent to his native town Chaman for burial.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

