Gunmen Kill Woman In Quetta
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2022 | 07:41 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :An unknown armed men shot dead a woman at Al-Asif Hotel near Mastung Road area of Quetta on Thursday.
According to police spokesman, a woman whose identity could not be ascertained so far was on way home when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.
As a result, she died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.
The body of the victim was shifted to civil hospital for medico legal formalities and identification.
Police have registered a case and started investigation.