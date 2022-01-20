Gunmen kill woman in Quetta

(@FahadShabbir)

An unknown armed men shot dead a woman at Al-Asif Hotel near Mastung Road area of Quetta on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :An unknown armed men shot dead a woman at Al-Asif Hotel near Mastung Road area of Quetta on Thursday.

According to police spokesman, a woman whose identity could not be ascertained so far was on way home when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, she died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of the victim was shifted to civil hospital for medico legal formalities and identification.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.