Hafiz Rehan appointed Nazim Islami Jamiat Talba Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Hafiz Rehan has been appointed Nazim of Islami Jamiat Talba Hyderabad (Muqam).

In this connection, the annual meeting of members to elect Nazims was held here in Gol Building on Monday.

Newly elected Nazim Islami Jamiat Talba Hyderabad (Muqam) Rafi Ahsan Qazi appointed Hafiz Rehan as Nazim IJT Hyderabad (Muqam) while Mazahir Khan as president Bazm-e-Sathi Hyderabad (Muqam), Abdul Sami Rajput (Latifabad), Shabir Hassan (Central), Osama Majeed (East) and Huzaifa Jutt appointed Nazim (South). Meanwhile Baeed u Sami appointed as Incharge Social Media, Haseeb Ahmed as Incharge Publication, Syed Adil Ali Incharge Bait0ul-Mall and Muhammad Akhlq as office Incharge.