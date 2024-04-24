Hajj Permits Start For Domestic Pilgrims In Saudi Arabia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2024 | 08:49 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Saudi Arabia is set to start issuing permits for citizens and Muslim foreign residents who will perform upcoming Hajj pilgrimage, Gulf news reported Wednesday.
The permits for the domestic pilgrimage will be issued via the government platform Absher and the Saudi Ministry of Hajj’s website.
In February, Saudi Arabia opened e-registration for its citizens and Muslims expatriates, who wish to perform Hajj due this year in June.
The Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj unveiled four pilgrimage packages with their prices ranging from SR4,099 to SR13,265 depending on accommodation level. The ministry also said prices of these packages can be paid in three instalments.
In the first, 20 per cent of the overall cost was to be paid until the first day of the Islamic lunar month of Ramazan that started on March 11; the second instalment stands at 40 per cent with the deadline set at the 20th of Ramazan corresponding to March 31; and the third has to be paid by the 20th of the following Islamic month of Shawwal corresponding to April 29.
Eligible pilgrims and Hajj workers are required to get certain vaccinations. They are one dose of the updated vaccine against COVID-19 for people aged at least 18 years; anti- seasonal influenza vaccine; and inoculation against meningitis.
Some 1.8 million pilgrims from around the world last year performed Hajj in and around Makkah, marking the return of their numbers to pre-pandemic levels.
Saudi Arabia has embarked on early preparations for this year’s Hajj under a new strategy for overseas pilgrims. Accordingly, no specific places would be allotted any more for countries at the holy sites. Instead, places for different countries are allocated depending on the time of finalising contracts.
The new mechanism aims at facilitating preparations for Hajj, an obligatory Islamic duty that must be carried out at least once in a lifetime by Muslims who can afford it physically and financially.
