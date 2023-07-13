Open Menu

Hamza Sohial Teases Fans With Latest Drama Trailer

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2023 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Hamza Sohial, the budding Pakistani starlet left citizens in awe as he dropped the spellbinding teaser of the upcoming serial alongside the gorgeous Anmol Baloch.

Son of veteran actor Sohail Ahmed, rose to fame after his exceptional performance in star-studded and highly acclaimed project 'Raqeeb Se' has proven that he inherited his father's prowess.

Turning to his social media handle, the 'Fairy Tale' sensation treated fans with first official teaser of latest masterpiece along with the caption "Can true love always awaken and find its true soul?" According to the local television's official Instagram page, the upcoming collaboration "unravels the intricacies of love, where past traumas collide with present desires" Shortly after, the enchanting teaser grabbed citizens as well as celeb's attention.

Fans flooded the comment section with loved-up comments and best wishes for the entire team.

Applauding the 'Fairy Tale' co-star, Lollywood diva Sehar Khan commented "best of luck". To which, Sohial also responded with gratitude.

Produced under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment, the much-talked-about serial is directed under the vital direction of Mazhar Moin and penned by the lady with a golden pen Seema Munaf.

Featuring the top-notch Pakistani starlets, the stellar cast includes Anmol Baloch, Hamza Sohial, Mohsin Abbas Haider, Suqaynah Khan, Fazila Qazi, Hibba Aziz, Erum Akhtar, Ayesha Gul, Sabiha Hashmi, Akbar islam, Zia Gurchani, Salma Asim, Kashif Mahmood and Agha Mustafa.

