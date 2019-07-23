Handsome PM Imran being compared with Justin Trudeau in US

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 23rd July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan is not only known for his leadership qualities but his fitness and handsome looks as well.

Not only people in Pakistan, but people in entire world are in awe of his good looks.

This was further validated during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the United States where the US people and media couldn’t help but appreciate the handsome prime minister for his looks.

American journalist Nahal Toosi in a tweet compared Imran Khan with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Overheard in my newsroom: "Imran Khan is quite handsome." "Is he the Justin Trudeau of Pakistan?" she wrote in her tweet.

Meanwhile, US first lady Melania Trump was also delighted to receive Pakistani prime minister.

Sharing pictures of their meeting in the White House, Melania said, “Great to have Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI of Pakistan at the @WhiteHouse today!”

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday arrived at the White House for one-to-one meeting with the US President Donald Trump followed by the delegation level talks to discuss the bilateral and regional matters.

The prime minister, who is on a three-day visit to the US at the invitation of the US President, arrived for the first summit-level engagement between Pakistan and the United States since both the leaders assumed their respective offices.

As the prime minister arrived at the White House, the US President was there to receive him at the entrance. Both the leaders warmly shook hands before proceedings for the one-to-one and delegation level talks.