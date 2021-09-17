UrduPoint.com

Haripur Central Jail Organizes Cricket Tournament For Inmates

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 08:04 PM

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Superintendent Haripur Central Jail (HCJ) Hamid Azam Friday said that sports were very important for physical improvement and mental health as well, through positive activities we could bring revolution in the society.

He expressed these views while addressing as chief guest in the final match of cricket Tournament which was played between the jail inmates.

Hamid Azam said that we would continue organizing sports events in the central jail, sports activities also bring revolutionary changes in the behavior of inmates and these events were part of prisoner's reform.

The superintendent said that we have also organized several cultural and other programmes in connection with Pakistan Day during last month and involved inmates.

On the occasion of the final match ceremony, Deputy Superintendent Jail (HCJ) Akhtar Shah, jail staff and a large number of people from all walks of life were present. The tournament was played between 8 teams where University Eleven won by beating Shaheen Eleven and clinched the trophy.

The Jail superintendent also distributed the trophies and shields amongst the winning teams and players.

