Haripur Police Arrest Electricity Transformer Thieves

Published December 01, 2022

Haripur Police Arrest Electricity Transformer Thieves

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Haripur police Thursday booked two thieves of electricity transformers and recovered stolen transformers and tools being used in the theft cases.

According to police sources, a gang of thieves was allegedly involved in stealing electricity transformers from district Haripur and had become a huge problem for people, Wapda, and police.

SHO Saddar police station Haripur Mustafa Khan on a tip-off raided and arrested two real brothers Naseem and Ishfaq sons of Muhammad Iqbal, residents of Tarnol, who were allegedly heading the gang and also recovered stolen transformers and tools that were being used in stealing the electricity transformers.

Police also launched an operation to arrest the other members of the gang.

In the last few months, the electricity transformer stealing gang became a huge problem for the police department and they were struggling to arrest them, people of Haripur appreciated the performance of the Saddar police station and demanded to arrest other members of the gang as soon as possible.

