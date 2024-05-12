RMS DHA Grand Opening Celebrated
Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2024 | 06:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Residents of DHA and school administration gathered to celebrate the grand opening of the long-awaited Roots Millennium on Sunday to mark a significant milestone in the community's educational landscape.
The inauguration ceremony, attended by local dignitaries, educators, and enthusiastic parents, highlighted the promise of a brighter future for the youth of the area.
Nestled amidst, the state-of-the-art facility boasts modern infrastructure and cutting-edge amenities designed to foster a conducive learning environment. From spacious classrooms equipped with interactive technology to well-equipped laboratories and recreational areas, the school promises to provide holistic education to its students.
In inaugural address, Chief Guest Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat, HI (M), Administrator DHA Peshawar Brig Haroon Rahim and esteemed CEO Faisal Mushtaq of Roots Millennium, emphasized the institution's commitment to academic excellence, character development, and inclusive education.
They expressed gratitude to the DHA Peshawar Administration for their unwavering support throughout the school's journey from conception to reality.
The opening ceremony featured captivating performances by talented students, showcasing the diverse cultural heritage of the community. Parents and guests marvelled at the impressive display of talent and creativity, underscoring the vibrant spirit of the school.
The establishment of Roots Millennium is a testament to the community's dedication to investing in the future generations. With its focus on nurturing young minds and cultivating leaders of tomorrow, the school is poised to become a beacon of educational excellence in the region.
As the ribbon was cut amidst applause and cheers, a sense of pride and optimism filled the air, symbolizing the beginning of a new chapter in the community's educational journey. With the doors of opportunity wide open, Roots Millennium stands ready to empower students to realize their full potential and make a meaningful impact on the world.
