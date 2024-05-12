Seven Wanted Criminals Held During Crackdown
Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2024 | 07:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Police have apprehended seven proclaimed offenders (POs) during this month in the jurisdiction of Kalar Syedan police station.
The police spokesman told on Sunday that police have arrested Javed involved in heinous crime and showing resistance in government affairs.
Similarly, police have apprehended Asrar, Muhammad Latif, and Ghazanfar involved in theft cases.
Additionally, Muhammad Ali and Ihtsham, were captured in cases of breach of trust. Another wanted criminal, Muhammad Umar, was arrested for his alleged involvement in criminal activities.
SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar extended his congratulations to the SHO Kalar Syedan and the entire police team for their successful operations.
He emphasized that concrete evidence has been gathered against the arrested individuals, ensuring that they will be prosecuted accordingly.
Khokhar also assured that the legal process would be followed diligently, leading to appropriate punishments for the perpetrators. Furthermore, he reiterated that crackdown would continue against such criminals.
