01 convicted in famous Mian Muhammad Town murder case: Accused Sideeque awarded capital punishment

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Additional District Criminal Court, Mirpur (Azad Jammu Kashmir) has convicted and awarded capital punishment to one Muhammad Sideeque s/o Khan Zaman (Pathan) R/o Nowshehra (KPK) under murder charges under Section 302/34 APC for assassinating his co-villager Tahir Ali Shah s/o Rehmat Khan Pathan R/o Tehsil & District Nowshehra (KPK) in Mian Muhammad town adjoining the locality of Mirpur city about four years ago.

The learned court convicted the murderer in the case titled ‘’State through Waseem Nawaz Sub Inspector/SSHO, New City Police Station Mirpur (TIME) v/s Muhammad Sideeque s/o Khan Zaman of Nowshehra District (KPK)”.

The court also sentenced the accused to another three years of imprisonment under Section 201 APC. The learned Additional District Criminal Court also awarded two years of imprisonment with a fine of Rs.

10 thousand for the offense under Section 15(2)A.

The accused will have to go to three months of imprisonment in case of non-payment of the fine, the court order said. All the sentences will commence simultaneously in District Jail Mirpur, AJK, as the learned court ordered.

According to the prosecution, the accused Muhammad Sideeque s/o Khan Zaman of Nowshehra District (KPK) had injured one Tahir Ali Shah s/o Rehmat Khan Pathan R/o Tehsil and District Nowshehra (KPK) at Ban Khurma area of New City Police station on September 24, 2020. The injured Tahir Ali Shah later succumbed to serious injuries.

The investigations were later conducted by the SHO, Sub Inspector Wasim Nawaz (now SHO Inspector Palandri (AJK), after the registration of cases under Sections 324 and 337 AF-APC in the New City Police Station.

APP/ahr/378