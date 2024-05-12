Open Menu

02 Killed, 01 Injured In Two Different Incidents In Attock

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2024 | 07:20 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Two people were killed and a woman was injured in two different incidents in various parts of Attock district on Sunday.

 

According to police sources, in first incident, a man was killed while his wife was shot and injured over a land dispute in village Meel within the limits of Fatehjang Police Station.

Police sources further revealed that Muhammad Rustam, along with Asad and Adeel were allegedly plowing the land of Khazir Hayat, and when he and his wife, Tasawar Bibi came to halt the plowing, they opened fire at them. As a result, Khazir died on the spot while his wife was injured critically.

The injured and dead were shifted to the Tehsil headquarters hospital in Fatehjang.

Meanwhile, a man was shot dead over an old enmity in village Dhoke Rehmon in the limits of Hazro Police Station. Police sources said that 29-year-old Waseem Khan was going to his house when unknown assailants shot him and later threw his body in a deserted place.

Later, his body was shifted to the Tehsil headquarters hospital, Hazro, for an autopsy.  Respective police registered separate cases and launched further investigations. 

