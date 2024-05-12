Suspect apprehended in honor Killing case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Police on Sunday have apprehended a suspect allegedly involved in killing of a citizen just a few days ago in the jurisdiction of the Airport Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, the suspect Abdullah shot and killed Haroon believing that his wife was having illicit relations with the victim.

After committing crime, the suspect fled away from the scene. The incident was registered in the airport police station on the complaint of the brother of the deceased.

SP Potohar assured that all necessary legal procedures would be adopted to ensure justice.

He emphasized that every effort was being made to apprehend such elements involved in heinous crimes.